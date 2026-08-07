Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan to sign defence pact on Friday

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan will sign a joint defence agreement in Jeddah on Friday, sources close to the Saudi military and government told AFP.

Regional powers are looking to strengthen security ties against a backdrop of war between the United States and Iran, which has drawn in Gulf states and disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

“It was under discussion for a long time but the latest developments in the region expedites it,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

A second source close to the Saudi government confirmed also on condition of anonymity that the agreement would be signed on Friday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Red Sea city.

Sharif and Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir arrived in the kingdom on Thursday for a visit lasting until Saturday, while Erdogan is expected on Friday, according to the Turkish presidency.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the visit was taking place from August 6 to 8.

Gazans bury nearly a whole clan found in rubble in mass funeral for 112

“Although taking place against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Gulf, the visit will carry significance beyond the immediate crisis and short term considerations,” foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said on Thursday.

The three countries have been the subject of months of speculation about a possible strategic alliance.

Pakistan has sought to mediate efforts to end the US-Iran war, while Turkey has played a diplomatic role in negotiations aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had already announced a joint defence pact in 2025, a move that drew attention because Pakistan is the Muslim world’s only nuclear-equipped state.