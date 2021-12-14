Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for children performing Umrah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday allowed children above the age of 12 to enter the premises of the Grand Mosque of Mecca, Khana-e-Kaaba, and offer prayers inside it after getting vaccinated against COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

According to local media reports, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially announced to allow those aged 12 and above from inside and outside the Kingdom to obtain permits for Umrah, prayers in the Grand Mosque and Rawdah and Ziyarah.

The ministry, however, said that the individual should be vaccinated according to the requirements.

It further shared that children below the age of 12 can enter the outer courtyards of Masjid Al Haram and Masjid Al Nabawi (SAW).

In October this year, Saudi Arabia has announced to open the Khana-e-Kaaba (Grand Mosque) in Makkah and Masjid-e-Nabvi PBUH in Madinah with full capacity as the Kingdom announced ease in COVID restrictions.

According to the state news agency, SPA, full capacity attendance is being allowed at the Grand Holy Mosque (Khana-e-Kaaba) in Makkah and Prophet (PBUH) Mosque (Masjid-e-Nabvi PBUH) in Madinah, with obligating workers and visitors to wear a mask at all times in the mosques.

It was announced in the SPA report that, based on what was submitted by the health authorities, and in light of the progress in immunizing the community and the sharp drop in the daily of COVID-19 cases, royal approval was issued to ease health precautions starting October 17.

