Saudi Arabia to allow Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan soon: Noor ul Haq Qadri

PESHAWAR: Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri Saturday said that Saudi authorities would soon allow Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan as they are in talks with them over the matter, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during a ceremony in Peshawar, Noor ul Haq Qadri said that Pakistan is in talks with Saudi Arabia over the resumption of Umrah and Hajj services from the country. “We are hopeful that soon Umrah pilgrims will be able to visit the Kingdom,” he said.

He further said that they were also working on a Malaysia-based model of Hajj in order to minimize the expenses.

On September 26, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri said that restrictions for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims would be lifted in the next two to three weeks.

Inaugurating a new building for Hajj pilgrims at Haji Camp phase 7 in Peshawar, the minister said COVID-related restrictions are easing globally and soon restrictions for Umrah pilgrims would be relaxed by Saudi Arabia.

He said that the new building for the pilgrims would help in facilitating them under one roof. “Besides teaching courses and classes for Hajj pilgrims, the facility will also offer verification of required documents and COVID vaccination under one roof,” he said.

Noor ul Haq Qadri further negated that any increased payments are being received in terms of Hajj and Umrah from the pilgrims and said that an additional expense is owing to a hike in fares of airlines.