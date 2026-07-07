Saudi Arabia unveils Package Visa pilot

Saudi Arabia has introduced a new Package Visa pilot programme, allowing eligible international visitors to obtain a tourist visa as part of a complete travel package.

The initiative is being rolled out through approved travel and tourism service providers in selected pilot markets, making the travel process more convenient for visitors.

The programme has been developed through a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and the Insurance Authority, reflecting the Kingdom’s continued commitment to improving the visitor experience.

Under the new pilot scheme, eligible travellers can book a complete travel package that includes a return flight, accommodation at licensed hospitality establishments and an electronic tourist visa application within a single booking.

Participating travel providers may also offer additional tourism experiences, attractions and events, enabling visitors to enjoy a more personalised and seamless journey throughout Saudi Arabia.

The Package Visa expands upon a series of successful visa reforms introduced in recent years, including the tourist e-Visa, Visa on Arrival and the Stopover Transit Visa. These initiatives have significantly improved accessibility for international travellers and supported Saudi Arabia’s growing tourism ambitions.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, these measures contributed to welcoming more than 29 million international visitors during 2025, highlighting the Kingdom’s increasing appeal as a global travel destination.

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Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the new initiative demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s commitment to making travel more accessible and efficient.

He explained that the Package Visa empowers travel partners to offer a smoother booking experience while making it easier for visitors to discover the Kingdom. The pilot programme also represents another important milestone in Saudi Arabia’s ongoing tourism transformation and future growth plans.

The Ministry of Tourism expects the Package Visa to simplify travel planning by reducing administrative procedures and combining essential travel services into one convenient package.

The initiative will also enable approved travel companies to create higher-value itineraries, encourage longer visitor stays and increase tourism spending across the Kingdom.

To maintain high service standards, only travel providers meeting strict eligibility requirements will participate in the programme. These requirements include secure digital booking platforms, 24-hour technical support and dedicated customer service operations.