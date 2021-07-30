Saudi Arabia to welcome vaccinated tourists from August 1

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism announced that the Kingdom will open its doors to foreign tourists, and lift off the suspension of entry for tourist visa holders, starting from August 1, 2021.

According to Saudi Press Agency, fully vaccinated tourists can enter the Kingdom without the need for an institutional quarantine period, provided that an official vaccination certificate is presented upon arrival, and proof of a PCR test with its negative result within 72 hours from the time of departure.

Visitors to the Kingdom are also required to register their data related to vaccination doses via a dedicated electronic portal “https://muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home”, in addition to registering their data via “Tawakkalna” application, which is mandatory to enter public places, noting that those who are fully vaccinated are those who received two vaccination doses of one of the approved vaccines in the Kingdom, which is Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Those wishing to obtain a tourist visa can apply through the “Spirit of Saudi” website, visitsaudi.com.

On this occasion, the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, said: “We welcome tourists again, and we are very happy to receive the Kingdom’s guests again after a pause due to the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic.”

He added: “We focused our efforts during the pause on close cooperation with our partners in all sectors to ensure a safe return through which visitors to the Kingdom can enjoy exploring its tourist treasures, important destinations and landmarks, enjoy unique tourist experiences and learn about the culture of generosity and hospitality characterizing Saudi society.”