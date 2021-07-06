Saudi Arabia launches new mechanism for import of vegetables, fruits

RIYADH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has launched a new mechanism for applying the terms and conditions for importing vegetables and fruits, as of Muhrram 1, 1443, the beginning of the New Hijri Year, corresponding to August 10, 2021.

The mechanism’s main objective is to back up the sustainability of the local production and quality control, preserving the agricultural resources and continuing fresh vegetables and fruits flow to consolidate food security.

On the other hand, the ministry pointed out that the new controls included determining the varieties and quantities to be listed in the importing license, in accordance with the needs of the local market, regulating the back up and transport services as well as the requirements for the license and import permits.

The ministry drew attention that the new mechanism is based on the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) recognized Agricultural Quarantine System.