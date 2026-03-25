Saudi Arabia has GOOD NEWS for expired visa holders

The Ministry of Interior of Saudi Arabia has announced measures to assist holders of visas who were unable to leave the Kingdom due to the current circumstances in the region.

The directive covers all types of visit visas, Umrah, transit, and final exit visas that have expired as of 25 February 2026.

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The ministry instructed that the visas that have expired as of February 25, 2026, may be extended upon the request of the visitor’s host until April 18, 2026, after paying the legally mandated fees through the Absher platform.

Holders of visas that have expired as of February 25, 2026, are allowed to leave Saudi Arabia through international points directly, without extending their visas or paying any fees or late fines.

The ministry called on all beneficiaries of these directives to depart before April 18 2026 to avoid the enforcement of applicable regulations in the Kingdom against violators.