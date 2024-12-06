Saudi Arabia witnesses 121pc growth in tour guide licenses in 2024

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia witnessed an increase of 121 percent in the number of tour guide licenses issued during the first nine months of 2024, local media reported.



Over 2,500 tourism guide permits were issued, up from just 1,100 during the same time previous year, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

This increase is a result of the nation’s efforts to develop its tourism industry and offer tourists knowledgeable tour guides, which will improve the entire travel experience.

During the first nine months of 2024, the Ministry of Tourism reported an increase in the number of permits for tourist activities in all areas of Saudi Arabia. Over 2,600 licenses for travel and tourist services were issued, a 49 percent increase over the same time period in 2023.

The Ministry of Tourism credited this expansion to its ongoing efforts to simplify the licensing procedure, which enables more competent people to join the sector. To further ensure that tourists receive top-notch service, the ministry has made sure that all tour guides adhere to the rules and regulations specified in the tourism legislation.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia registered the biggest rise in international tourism figures among the G20 countries during the first seven months of 2024 for another time, the United Nations Tourism Organisation said.

Read More: Saudi Arabia scraps hotel licence fee to boost tourism

According to the organisation’s September 2024 World Tourism Barometer report, the Kingdom had a 207 percent gain in international tourism profits and a 73 percent increase in the number of foreign tourists during this time compared to the same period in 2019.

Approximately 17.5 million foreign visitors visited Saudi Arabia during the period time, indicating a sharp rise in the country’s attraction to travelers worldwide.

In comparison to 2019, the number of foreign visitors to the Kingdom increased by 56 percent to 27.4 million in 2023.

As a result, Saudi Arabia topped the UN list of countries with the highest growth in tourism among popular travel destinations in 2023.

Additionally, the surplus of travel-related items reached a record SR48 billion in 2023, up 38 percent year over year.