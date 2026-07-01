RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has extended the grace period until the end of 2026 for employers to rectify the status of expatriate workers whose work permits have expired for more than 12 months.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the new grace period also applies to workers who have not been issued work permits within six months of joining an establishment.

The ministry said the extension is part of its efforts to strengthen compliance with labour regulations, protect the rights of employers and employees, and provide additional time for establishments and workers to complete required legal procedures.

It added that the decision reflects ongoing efforts to improve compliance in the Saudi labour market, following positive responses from establishments and workers who have already taken steps to regularise their status.

The ministry urged employers to renew or issue work permits before the revised deadline expires, warning that failure to rectify workers’ status by the end of the year will result in the enforcement of applicable legal measures.

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The extension comes days after the Qiwa platform announced that workers with expired work permits would begin being automatically removed from employers’ records from July 1 if their permits had remained expired for more than three months.

Under Qiwa regulations, employers remain liable for all outstanding financial obligations incurred while employing workers without valid work permits, even after their records are removed from the establishment.

Qiwa has advised employers to settle outstanding fees and complete required procedures, including renewing work permits or transferring workers’ services where applicable, to avoid legal action and financial penalties.