Saudi Arabia work visa fee update for Pakistanis – November 2024

Pakistani workers travelling to Saudi Arabia on a work visa must secure Saudi Arabia work visa protection from the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment by paying a prescribed fee.

This process ensures several benefits, including legal protection and access to full assistance from Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia. Workers holding a Saudi Arabia work visa can also seek legal aid from the Community Welfare Attaché at Pakistan’s embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, this protection provides life insurance coverage of up to Rs1 million.

For applicants who have secured jobs through an Overseas Employment Promoter, the total protector fee, as of November 2024, is Rs22,200. An additional Rs6,000 is charged for case processing.

In contrast, those who obtained employment directly in Saudi Arabia are required to pay a total fee of Rs9,200. This amount covers contributions to the OPF fund, insurance premium, registration, and the OEC fee.

These measures are in place to provide workers with crucial safeguards and benefits during their time abroad.

In October 2024, The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced an extension for seasonal work visas, allowing individuals to stay for an initial period of 90 days, with the option to extend for an additional 90 days.

The move expected to facilitate the accommodation of millions of pilgrims and workers during the Hajj season.

The ministry also introduced stricter regulations to prevent the unauthorised sale of seasonal work visas.

Companies or organisations found selling these visas will face a substantial fine of up to 50,000 riyals and risk being blacklisted for Hajj and Umrah services for up to five years.