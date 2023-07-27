32.9 C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Saudi Arabian fighter jet crashes in Khamis, crew killed

A Saudi Arabian fight jet F-15SA crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait, resulting in the unfortunate loss of all crew members on board, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki.

According to the report, the crash took place within the training area of King Khalid Air Base.

Brigadier General al-Maliki expressed his condolences, saying, “May God have mercy on them. I pray that the Almighty accepts them as righteous martyrs and grants patience and solace to their families and loved ones.”

Currently, an investigation committee has been launched to determine the factors contributing to the accident.

