Saudi Arabia issues important update for expat workers

RIYADH: Only two days remain before the deadline set by Saudi Arabia’s Qiwa platform, under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, to rectify the status of workers whose work permits have expired. Tuesday, June 30, marks the final day for employers to renew work permits or transfer employee services.

Beginning Wednesday, July 1, the platform will commence procedures to remove workers from employer’s record if work permits have remained expired for more than three months.

The Qiwa platform explained that a worker will be automatically removed from an establishment’s records if their work permit has been expired for more than three months.

The establishment will remain liable for all outstanding financial obligations incurred during the period the worker was employed without a valid work permit, up to the date of removal.

The platform urged employers to complete the required procedures to rectify the worker’s status before the deadline.

The platform also clarified an exception under which a worker will not be removed from the establishment’s records.

This applies when the work permit expiry date differs from the residency permit expiry date, provided the residency permit remains valid for at least 180 days, even if the establishment is unable to renew the work permit.

However, if the remaining validity of the residency permit is less than 180 days, the employer must renew both the residency permit and the work permit to avoid any subsequent procedures.

Qiwa further emphasized that resident employees working with expired work permits, or without valid work permits for more than three months, will have their registration automatically canceled from their establishments’ records.

Employers will remain responsible for all outstanding fees accrued during the period the employee was employed without a valid work permit.

Qiwa also stressed the importance of settling any outstanding work permit fees and promptly regularizing the status of affected employees, either by renewing their work permits or transferring their services, in order to avoid legal action and the associated financial liabilities.