Saudi aviation directs airlines to repay travelers for all canceled flights

RIYADH: Saudi aviation authority has updated regulations for handling tickets for flights canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the move is to ensure necessary flexibility to travelers, to preserve their rights, and “to maintain the highest standards of quality and efficiency in services…”, the local media reported Friday.

A new GACA circular says that airlines that have canceled any flight due to the COVID-19 pandemic must address the woes of their passengers as follows:

Return the full amount of the ticket of the unused itinerary should the passenger choose to terminate the contract.

The traveler shall have the choice to redeem or resue the voucher if the airlines reissue it without having to pay additionally for it in any way.

If the said traveler accepts to reschedule his flight, this must not be followed with having to pay any extra amounts or fee given the itinerary is unchanged.

However, should the passenger request a change of itinerary, only then the airline can collect the fare difference only. But that too without adding any other fee.

British Airways to start hiring cabin crew

Separately from the international airlines, British Airways, which axed thousands of staff during the pandemic, said it will start hiring new cabin crew for next summer, preparing for growth in travel demand in 2022.

The airline, owned by parent group IAG, made about 10,000 staff redundant in 2020 when COVID-19 grounded planes for months.

Some cabin crew who lost their jobs opted to be considered for future BA jobs, and BA said it had already contacted the ex-staff. New recruits were also being considered.

