Saudi civil aviation annuls social distancing protocol on domestic flights

RIYADH: The Saudi civil aviation authority has decided to cancel the implementation of the social distancing protocol on domestic flights in order to provide for full seating capacity inside the airplane.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) decision of annulling the social distancing requirement inside the plane during domestic flights has takes effect from As of September 1 (yesterday).

It is required that all passengers be fully vaccinated with two doses, with the exception of groups that are not obligated to take the vaccine.These groups include children of age group less than 12 years old and those people who have been exempted due to health cases, according to what is issued by the competent health authorities.

The authority stressed the importance of applying all preventive measures approved in domestic and international aviation protocols issued by the Public Health Authority “Prevention”.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi civil aviation authority previously announced the application of social distancing inside aircraft, by preventing seating in the middle seat as a precautionary measure.

The announcement of this precautionary protocol was when flights were allowed to return after having to stop because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.