Saudi Crackdown: 15-year Jail, SR1M fine for violator aides

The Saudi Ministry of Interior on Sunday reiterated stringent penalties against any persons found assisting residency, labour or border security violators. Penalties include up to 15 years in prison and fines up to SR1,000,000.

Prison and financial fines are not the only punishments

The Ministry confirmed anyone involved in illegal entry, transportation, providing accommodation or harbouring, employment, or cover of violaters, will face:

-Up to 15 years of imprisonment.

-A fine up to SR1,000,000 ($267,000).

-Confiscation of any vehicle or any accommodation, or property used to commit the violation.

-Publication of the violator’s identity or name.

These crimes are serious in classification and require arrest of individuals; also they are crimes that breach honor and trust.

22,931 violators apprehended in a single week

A series of coordinated raids carried out from March 12-18, 2026 resulted in 22,931 arrests for violations of residency, work and border security laws. A total of 17,181 violations, 3,931 pertaining to border security, and 1,819 relating to labor laws were recorded.

Among the total, 1,635 people were arrested while attempting to enter the Kingdom, with Yemenis comprising 29% and Ethiopians comprising 68%. Out of the total arrested, 36 were found to have aided and abetted violators by either transporting them, providing shelter or employment opportunities.

Reporting system is fully operational

The public has been urged by the Ministry to report all violations by contacting 911 in the holy city of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh regions and Eastern Province. For all other regions, contact 999 or 996.

According to recent data, 29,564 foreign residents are currently undergoing legal processes for similar violations and legalities while other several thousand are being assisted to obtain travelling documents to leave the country.