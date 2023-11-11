Saudi crown prince holds Israel responsible for ‘crimes’ against Palestinians

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Saturday asserted that Israel bears responsibility for “crimes committed against Palestinian people”, calling for an end to the siege of the Gaza Strip.

The Crown Prince made his remarks as he chaired and opened the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, summoned to underscore demands that fighting in Gaza end before the Israel-Hamas war draws in other countries.

Speaking during the summit, Prince Mohammed described the war as “a humanitarian catastrophe that exposes the failure of the Security Council and the international community to curb the blatant Israeli violations.”

He reiterated the call for an immediate cessation of military operations and the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the relief of civilians.

“This summit convenes under exceptional and painful circumstances. In this regard, we strongly condemn and reject this unjust war, which our brothers in Palestine are enduring,” he said.

He added, “Thousands of innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, have fallen victim, and hospitals, places of worship, and infrastructure have been destroyed.”

“Saudi Arabia has exerted continuous efforts since the beginning of the events to protect civilians in Gaza, consulting and coordinating with its brothers and effective countries in the international community to halt the war.”

He renewed Saudi Arabia’s demands for an immediate cessation of military operations, the provision of humanitarian corridors for civilian relief, and enabling international humanitarian organizations to fulfill their roles.

He also called for the release of hostages and detainees, the preservation of lives, and the protection of the innocent.

“We are facing a humanitarian catastrophe that testifies to the failure of the Security Council and the international community to put an end to the blatant Israeli violations.

“It violates international laws, norms, and humanitarian law, demonstrating double standards and selectivity in their application.

“This threatens global security and stability. Therefore, it requires a coordinated collective effort to address this unfortunate situation.

The Saudi Crown Prince also called for working together to lift the blockade by providing humanitarian and relief aid, securing medical supplies for the sick and injured in Gaza.

He emphatically expressed Saudi Arabia’s firm rejection of the ongoing aggression, occupation, and forced displacement of Gaza residents.

The Crown Prince asserted the Saudi position, holding the occupying authorities responsible for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people and their resources.

He reiterated the conviction that the only way to achieve security, peace, and stability in the region is to end the occupation, siege, and settlement, ensuring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and establishing their independent state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The war in Gaza

The emergency meeting of the Arab League and the OIC comes after Hamas’ October 7 attacks that Israeli officials say left about 1,400 people dead.

Israel’s subsequent aerial and ground attacks have killed more than 11,000 people, mostly civilians and many of them children, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Palestinian health ministry said a baby died in an incubator at Gaza’s largest hospital after the facility lost power, and another person was killed by an Israel’s shell in intensive care.

“The situation is worse than anyone can imagine. We are besieged inside the Al Shifa Medical Complex, and the occupation has targeted most of the buildings inside,” said Qidra, who represents the health ministry in Gaza.

The Israel’s military said that Hamas fighters have placed command centres under Shifa hospital and others in Gaza, making them vulnerable to being considered military targets.

Hamas has denied using civilians as human shields and health officials say growing numbers of Israeli strikes on or near hospitals put at risk patients, medical staff and thousands of evacuees who have taken shelter in and near their buildings.