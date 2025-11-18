Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman set for high-profile US visit

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to arrive in Washington today (Tuesday) for a high-stakes visit, his first trip to the United States in seven years. President Donald Trump is preparing an exceptionally warm welcome for the 40-year-old leader.

According to our Bureau Chief Jahanzaib Ali, the atmosphere surrounding this trip is markedly different from 2018, when the crown prince visited the US to promote his reform agenda. Months later, the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi triggered global outrage, turning Mohammed bin Salman into an international pariah for a significant period.

Today, however, the crown prince returns to Washington as a dominant and influential regional figure. Now effectively the ruler of Saudi Arabia, he has also emerged as a central player in global politics and international investment — making it increasingly difficult for American policymakers and major corporations to overlook him.

President Trump, who maintains close ties with the Saudi leadership, will receive the crown prince at the South Lawn of the White House at 11 AM (est) on Tuesday. Analysts say the visit marks a major diplomatic milestone for Riyadh.

“Five years ago, few in Washington were even willing to meet with him. Today he is among the most significant leaders on the world stage,” said Gregory Gause, a professor at Texas A&M University.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has relaxed several religious restrictions and expanded social freedoms — developments widely welcomed in the US The crown prince’s current priority centers on transforming the Saudi economy through his ambitious “Vision 2030” plan.

During the visit, Washington and Riyadh are expected to discuss enhanced defense cooperation, potential nuclear technology transfers, artificial intelligence partnerships and large-scale investment initiatives.

President Trump is also keen on advancing diplomatic normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel, though experts caution that progress on Palestinian statehood remains essential for any breakthrough.

Talks may also address a potential US sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, though US intelligence agencies have expressed concerns that sensitive military technology could find its way to China.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia continues to expand its ties with Beijing and other global powers, seeking to diversify its international relationships amid an increasingly uncertain Middle Eastern landscape.

Regional tensions and shifting US policies have prompted Gulf nations to push for more durable, long-term partnerships — a central theme of the crown prince’s Washington agenda.

A few months earlier, President Trump himself visited Saudi Arabia, where he discussed potential investment opportunities for the Trump Organization.

According to media reports, members of the Trump family are expected to explore these business prospects further during this week’s discussions.

During his Saudi visit, President Trump also toured the government-owned “Diriyah” real estate development. Project officials confirmed that the Trump Organization is in talks to establish a Trump-branded property there — a development that has sparked renewed debate over the blurred lines between President Trump’s political role and his family’s private business interests.