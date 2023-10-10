Saudi crown prince, Palestine’s Abbas discuss Gaza situation

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman telephoned Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the escalating situation in Gaza.

The Saudi crown prince assured Abbas that the KSA supports Palestinians’ struggle for legitimate rights and long-lasting peace in the region.

The crown prince reiterated that Saudi Arabia is in communication with all international and regional parties to exert all efforts to stop the ongoing escalation and prevent its expansion in the region, emphasizing the necessity of adhering to international humanitarian law and not targeting civilians.

After discussing the issue with the Palestine president, Mohammad bin Salman also telephoned Egypt’s president and Jordan’s Shah Abdullah to devise a strategy to defuse the tension.

On the other hand, an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed to take any action to deal with the raging Middle East conflict sparked off by a surprise Palestinian fighters’ assault on Israeli border towns as Israel responded with deadly air strikes on Gaza, raising the death toll to 1,100.

According to diplomats, the United States demanded that the 15 Council members issue a statement strongly condemning “these heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas,” but not all members agreed with the call.

Unanimity is needed for the U.N. Security Council to produce a statement.