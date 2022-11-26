Saturday, November 26, 2022
Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce for upsetting Argentina

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has promised the football players of the national team a  Rolls Royce Phantom for their win against Argentina in their Fifa World Cup opener in Qatar.

The Saudi team defeated the Lionel Messi lead Argentina team by 2-1. Each player of the entire team will receive a princely gift as a reward for their historic victory.

It’s not the first time that the Saudi Arabian players will receive this expensive gift, back in 1994 the Saeed Al-Owairan also received a luxury car after scoring a goal against Belgium and winning the match by 1-0.

Read more: FIFA WORLD CUP: SAUDI ARABIA STUNS ARGENTINA IN HISTORIC UPSET

Earlier, Unheralded Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina thanks to a scintillating second-half comeback.

