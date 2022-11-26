Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce for upsetting Argentina

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has promised the football players of the national team a Rolls Royce Phantom for their win against Argentina in their Fifa World Cup opener in Qatar.

The Saudi team defeated the Lionel Messi lead Argentina team by 2-1. Each player of the entire team will receive a princely gift as a reward for their historic victory.

It’s not the first time that the Saudi Arabian players will receive this expensive gift, back in 1994 the Saeed Al-Owairan also received a luxury car after scoring a goal against Belgium and winning the match by 1-0.

Earlier, Unheralded Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina thanks to a scintillating second-half comeback.

