‘Saudi crown prince to visit Pakistan soon’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud would soon be visiting Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The prime minister made these remarks while addressing the passing out parade of the 48th batch of ASP at the National Police Academy in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz recently concluded a three-day trip to the kingdom during which the two leaders resolved to upgrade bilateral ties and fraternal bonds.

Alluding to relations with Saudi Arabia and China, the premier said that both countries have always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.

He went on to say that said the coalition government has revived projects with Saudi Arabia which was facing delays over the last few years. “Saudi Arabia will establish oil refinery at a cost of US$10bn in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated role of police in eradicating terrorism and restoration of peace in the country. He regretted that Pakistan lags behind in development despite being blessed with all resources.

“We need to learn from past mistakes to secure future of our coming generations,” he added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister distributed shields and medals among the officers who secured distinction during the course.

