Saudi defense minister conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has conferred the Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud in recognition of his meritorious services for the promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia especially in the sphere of defence.

The investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad was attended amongst others by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and the services chiefs.

Nation celebrating Pakistan Day today with a renewed pledge to work hard for the progress and stability of country.

The day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for prosperity and solidarity of the country. The national flag is hoisted on major government buildings.