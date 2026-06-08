Saudi Defense Ministry denies reports of attack on Prince Sultan Air Base

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense on Monday denied reports circulating on social media claiming that Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj had come under attack.

Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, said the reports were inaccurate and urged the public to rely on official sources for information.

Al-Maliki explained that the activation of warning sirens in Al-Kharj before dawn was a precautionary measure following the launch of a ballistic missile from Yemen that disappeared near the border.

He added that investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the missile launch.

Earlier, the Saudi Civil Defense announced the end of the alert in Al-Kharj after activating the National Platform for Emergency Early Warning sirens as a precaution.

The alert came amid renewed regional tensions and military exchanges between Iran and Israel.

The Civil Defense also urged the public to continue following official instructions and warned against gathering at sites of incidents or filming related developments.