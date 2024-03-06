24.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Saudi delegation in Karachi to finalise Makkah Route Initiative for Hajj pilgrims

Salah Uddin
A 12-member delegation of Saudi officials visited the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi to explore the possibility of extending the ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative to the country’s southern port city to facilitate local Hajj pilgrims this year.

Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs and the Director of Hajj (Karachi) welcomed the ‘Road to Makkah’ Project delegation at Karachi Airport.

Saudi authorities will conduct a survey for the immigration of pilgrims under the Road to Makkah project.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saudi Arabia last year restored Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and abolished the upper age limit of 65 years.

More than 81,000 Pakistani pilgrims performed Hajj under the government scheme in 2023, while the rest used private tour operators.

This year’s pilgrimage is expected to run from June 14 till June 19.

