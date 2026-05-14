RIYADH: The Saudi government has barred its citizens from holding more than seven jobs within a one-year period, according to Okaz newspaper.

The announcement was made on the Qiwa platform, which is operating under Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The restriction applies when an employee has completed seven employment contracts within 365 days, calculated from the date of the first contract.

The measure is intended to regulate the labor market, enhance job stability, and strengthen compliance with the Kingdom’s labor laws and Saudization policies.

Qiwa clarified that any Saudi employee who has entered into seven employment contracts within a year will be unable to sign an eighth contract until one full year has passed from the date of the first contract during the relevant period. The clarification follows notifications sent to employers stating that Saudi employees cannot hold more than seven jobs annually.

The platform also explained that Saudi employees may hold a maximum of two valid employment contracts at the same time, in line with labor regulations and service requirements.

If an employee wishes to take on an additional job while already holding two active contracts, one of the existing contracts must first be terminated before a new agreement can be signed.

In addition, Qiwa stated that for a company to benefit from a Saudi employee under the Nitaqat program, the employee must:

Be at least 18 years old according to the Hijri calendar

Receive a minimum basic salary of SR4,000, along with a housing allowance

Work full-time rather than part-time

Not be a student

The platform further noted that registrations of non-Saudi employees must be cancelled if their work permits have expired or if they remain without a valid permit for more than three months after June 30, 2026, regardless of residency status.