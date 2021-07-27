Saudi FM Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud has met Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan extended a warm welcome to the Saudi foreign minister and reaffirmed deep-rooted and historic bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The premier conveyed cordial greetings for King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. PM Khan has fondly recalled his visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021.

In line with the decisions taken on the occasion, PM Khan highlighted the assiduous follow-up and stressed the need for exploring new avenues of cooperation to further deepen bilateral relations in diverse fields.

PM Imran Khan particularly emphasised the need for strengthening the economic dimension of the relationship and taking steps for realizing the vast possibilities in the trade, investment and energy fields.

He appreciated the work related to the activation of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC), which is the highest level platform designed to impart strategic direction to the development of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations.

Imran Khan lauded the important role of Pakistan’s community in Saudi Arabia in the progress and development of the two countries. He underlined that the strong people-to-people linkages helped to build solid foundations of bilateral cooperation.

Noting the difficulties being faced by Pakistani nationals due to Covid-related travel restrictions, the premier underlined the importance of timely measures for the facilitation of their return to Saudi Arabia. He thanked for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia.

They also discussed the pandemic situation in both countries and in South Asia.

On the situation in Afghanistan, PM Imran Khan underscored the need for constructive engagement among the Afghan parties for securing a negotiated political settlement, which was critically important for peace and stability in the region.

Thanking the premier for the warm welcome accorded to the Saudi delegation, Prince Faisal underscored the importance that Saudi Arabia attaches to its strong relationship with Pakistan, based on bonds of brotherhood.

He reaffirmed the resolve to take all possible measures to further strengthen the bilateral relationship under the strategic direction set by the Saudi Crown Prince and PM Imran Khan.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close fraternal relations, marked by close cooperation and mutual support. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir and steadfastly supports the Kashmir cause.