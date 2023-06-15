28.9 C
Saudi GACA completes second phase of airports’ security assessment

By Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has completed the second phase of airports security assessment in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

An eight-member team led by Lead Inspector Mohammad Al-Ajmi visited Sialkot International Airport. During the visit, the GACA team was given a briefing on security measures at the Sialkot airport.

The visiting team also inspected the security measures at the airport’s cargo agents. During the first phase, the GACA team visited Lahore and Multan airports.

Earlier, an eight-member delegation of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia had reached Pakistan to conduct security arrangements at airports. Lahore Airport administration and Directorate of Security welcomed the Saudi aviation regulator team

The team will review the security measures taken by Airport Security Force (ASF), airlines and ground handling agencies.

In the second phase, the Saudi delegation is scheduled to visit Lahore, Sialkot, Multan, Islamabad and Peshawar airports.

The delegation led by Lead Inspector Mohammad Al-Ajmi visited Karachi Airport in the first phase and inspected the security arrangements by Pakistan International Airlines, Jerry- Danata, one of the world’s largest air services providers, and Airport Security Force (ASF).

The delegation also inspected the security arrangements made by Saudi Airlines, said the spokesman.

The visiting inspectors conducted a detailed security review of passengers and cargo at the airport. The security delegation also carefully observed the various arrangements made regarding catering and security of goods,

In addition, the inspectors also observed the process of passenger pre-boarding, non-passenger screening, and hold baggage screening.

