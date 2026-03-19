Saudi intercepts ballistic missile targeting Yanbu Port as drone falls at SAMREF refinery

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced Thursday that a drone had fallen at the SAMREF refinery in Yanbu, with damage assessment currently underway, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a separate statement, the ministry’s official spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki confirmed that air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Yanbu Port on the Red Sea coast.

Al-Malki also said that two drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Province, followed by the interception of six additional drones across Riyadh and the Eastern regions later on Thursday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense had announced the interception and destruction of more than 12 drones over the Eastern Province, with some intercepted near the capital, Riyadh.

The SAMREF refinery is located in Yanbu along the Red Sea coast.

The developments come as regional tensions continue to escalate, with reports of renewed Iranian attacks targeting a major gas field in Qatar earlier Thursday, causing significant damage, while Gulf countries reported ongoing missile and drone attacks.