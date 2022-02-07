Saudi interior minister meets COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabian Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Regional security, Afghanistan situation and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed.

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised the Saudi leadership for its role in promoting Islamic unity, and its efforts toward peace and security in the region and beyond.

Talking to Saudi interior minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Islamabad on Monday, he lauded the vision of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for KSA’s progress and prosperity and his invaluable contribution to the abiding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister particularly thanked the Kingdom for its steadfast support to Pakistan, especially in challenging times. He thanked the Saudi leadership for the recent financial budgetary support extended to Pakistan.

Condemning the Houthi militia attacks targeted towards Saudi Arabia, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Thanking the Saudi leadership for hosting a large Pakistani community, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for further strengthening people-to-people linkages.

During the meeting, the Saudi interior minister conveyed cordial greetings of the Crown Prince to the Prime Minister and reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He also acknowledged the positive contribution of Pakistanis in the development of the Kingdom and reiterated the resolve to work closely with the Pakistan side on all matters relating to his Ministry.

Comments