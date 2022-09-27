Saudi king names Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as prime minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on Tuesday issued a royal decree appointing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as Prime Minister of the country, according to a Saudi Gazette report.

The Crown Prince’s appointment was made with giving an exemption to the provision of Article 56 of the Basic Law of Governance, and the relevant provisions contained in the Law of the Council of Ministers.

In another royal decree, the King restructured the Council of Ministers, headed by the Crown Prince.

#BREAKING: King Salman orders to restructure the Council of Ministers headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pic.twitter.com/idAMYSLZBj — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) September 27, 2022

King Salman also issued another decree appointing Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman as Minister of Defense.

The crown prince Mohammed bin Salman was earlier the deputy premier and minister of defense of the kingdom.

