Saudi minister reaches Islamabad amid Pak-India tensions

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir reached Islamabad amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India following the latter’s misadventure, martyring dozens of innocent children.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs at Pakistan’s Foreign Office. Adel Al Jubeir, who has visited India before coming to Pakistan, will hold high-level meetings with Pakistani officials.

Japanese FM calls DPM Dar

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya as they discussed the escalating regional tensions.

According to Foreign Office, The deputy prime minister briefed his Japanese counterpart on India’s recent misadventures that resulted in the deaths of innocent Pakistani civilians, including women and children.

Ishaq Dar said that despite India’s violations of international law, Pakistan has demonstrated restraint. He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its regional security and sovereignty. The deputy prime minister underscored Pakistan’s resolve to protect its people and territory amid the ongoing conflict.

The Japanese foreign minister expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the region and extended condolences for the loss of civilian lives. He urged both Pakistan and India to exercise restraint and prioritize dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and seek a peaceful resolution.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the Pakistan armed forces are fully prepared to deal with the situation arising out of the Indian aggression.

Speaking in the National Assembly today, he said our forces are valiantly fighting the enemy forces on the Line of Control and the working boundary.

He said India’s designs were successfully thwarted which has demoralized their people, media and political parties. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the morale of our people, armed forces, political parties and other segments of the society is high.

Mentioning the shooting down of five Indian fighter jets as well as drones, Khawaja Asif said we are proud of our armed forces and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them.