RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports is fully prepared for the Hajj 1447H season, with reception services officially commencing today.

Hajj flights from Pakistan, Indonesia, and various other countries are scheduled to begin arriving today.

According to Saudi media, all immigration and customs arrangements have been finalized at various airports to welcome the pilgrims.

Officials stated that immigration counters have been activated across air, land, and sea pathways. All preparations are complete to ensure that the transportation of pilgrims is speedy, organized, and seamless.

The most modern digital systems have been implemented to facilitate pilgrims at all points of entry.

Saudi officials emphasized that waiting times for immigration will be significantly minimized through the use of this advanced technology.

Furthermore, Saudi media reported that specially trained staff will be available 24/7 to provide guidance to pilgrims.

Officials added that all Hajj season operations will be conducted smoothly through the mutual cooperation of all relevant institutions.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia has announced a series of strict penalties targeting individuals attempting to perform Hajj 2026 without official permits, as well as those assisting visit visa holders in undertaking the pilgrimage unlawfully.

Saudi Interior Ministry announced that fines of up to SR100,000 will be imposed on anyone facilitating illegal participation, including those providing accommodation, transportation, or support to individuals overstaying their visas for Hajj purposes.

The penalties will come into force from 1 Dhul Qada (corresponding to 18 April) and remain applicable until 14 Dhul Hijjah.

Under the new regulations, individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj 2026 without a permit face fines of up to SR20,000. The same penalty applies to visit visa holders who enter or attempt to remain in Makkah and the surrounding holy sites during the restricted period.

More severe penalties target facilitators. Anyone applying for a visit visa for individuals intending to perform Hajj illegally, or assisting them in entering or staying in Makkah, may be fined up to SR100,000. This fine may increase depending on the number of violators involved.

Similarly, transporting or attempting to transport unauthorised pilgrims, or providing them with shelter in hotels, private residences, or other accommodation, will result in fines of up to SR100,000 per individual. The same penalty applies to those who conceal such individuals or provide any form of assistance enabling them to remain in the city.

In addition to financial penalties, individuals who infiltrate Makkah without permits—whether residents or visa overstayers—will be deported and banned from re-entering Saudi Arabia for a period of 10 years.

The authorities have also stated that courts may order the confiscation of vehicles used in transporting illegal pilgrims, particularly if owned by those involved in facilitating the violations.

The ministry further clarified that individuals penalised under these regulations have the right to file a grievance within 30 days of notification. Appeals may also be submitted to the Administrative Court within 60 days of the committee’s decision.

Officials have urged citizens, expatriates, and all visa holders to strictly comply with Hajj regulations to avoid penalties. Members of the public are also encouraged to report violations by contacting 911 within the Makkah region.