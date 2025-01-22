Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; 22 Jan 2025

RIYADH: The exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) decreased to 74.25 in the open market on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

The rate of Saudi Riyal decreased by one paisa against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) based on the closing rate of the previous working day in the open market. As per details, the selling price of the Saudi Riyal now stands at Rs74.80.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.

Each year, millions of Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia send substantial portions of their earnings back to Pakistan.

These remittances are crucial financial resources that allow families to manage daily living costs, support educational pursuits, and invigorate local economies.

This financial interdependence further strengthens the economic connections between the two nations.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia serves as a key destination for Pakistani laborer seeking job opportunities.

Upon their return, many of these workers exchange Saudi Riyals for Pakistani Rupees (PKR), reflecting the active currency transactions that take place between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the rate of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia increased to 3,871 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, from 3,858 per tola a day earlier.

According to details from Forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,319. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is SAR 10,324.

It is important to note that gold prices are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 08:30 am January 22, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.