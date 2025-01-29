Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; 29 Jan 2025

KARACHI: The exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) stood at 74.6 in the open market on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The Saudi Riyal strengthened by three paisas against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Wednesday. As per details, the selling price of the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.6.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.

Each year, millions of Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia send substantial portions of their earnings back to Pakistan.

These remittances are crucial financial resources that allow families to manage daily living costs, support educational pursuits, and invigorate local economies.

This financial interdependence further strengthens the economic connections between the two nations.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia serves as a key destination for Pakistani laborers seeking job opportunities.

Upon their return, many of these workers exchange Saudi Riyals for Pakistani Rupees (PKR), reflecting the active currency transactions that take place between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the rate of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia was recorded 3,894 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, the price for 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,342. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is SAR 10,396.