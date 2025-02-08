Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; February 8, 2025

The exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) dropped by two paisas to Rs74.40 in the open market on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

The Saudi Riyal selling rate stood against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR). As per details, the selling price of the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.63.

The Saudi riyal is the official currency of Saudi Arabia. It is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.

Last month Saudi Arabia also extended a $3 billion deposit placed with Pakistan for another year to continue bolstering the economy of the South Asian country.

Each year, millions of Pakistani expatriates working in Saudi Arabia send substantial portions of their earnings back to Pakistan.

These remittances are crucial financial resources that allow families to manage daily living costs, support educational pursuits, and invigorate local economies.

This financial interdependence further strengthens the economic connections between the two nations.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia serves as a key destination for Pakistani labourers seeking job opportunities.

Upon their return, many of these workers exchange Saudi Riyals for Pakistani Rupees (PKR), reflecting the active currency transactions that take place between the two countries.