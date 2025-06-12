Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; June 12, 2025

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) moved down against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as the Saudi currency stood at Rs75.1 in the open market on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The selling rate of Saudi Riyal to PKR remained at Rs75.86.

Saudi Arabia’s official currency is denoted as SAR or SR. A single Riyal is divided into 100 halalas.

The relationship between the two countries is built on a strong foundation of mutual support and cooperation.

Saudi Arabia has provided significant financial aid to Pakistan, including a recent extension of a $3 billion deposit for an additional year to bolster Pakistan’s economy.

The large Pakistani expatriate community in Saudi Arabia plays a vital role in strengthening economic ties between the two nations through substantial remittances.

Millions of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia send remittances back home, which are crucial for supporting families, funding education, and stimulating local economies.

Read more: Kuwaiti Dinar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today-June 11, 2025

These remittances significantly contribute to Pakistan’s economy and deepen the financial ties between the two countries.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is the official currency of Saudi Arabia, denoted as SAR or SR. It is divided into 100 halalas. The currency’s value against the PKR can fluctuate based on market conditions, impacting trade and remittances between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the 24-karat gold rate in Saudi Arabia record a minor dip and were recorded at 4,673 SAR per tola on Thursday, 12 June, 2025.

According to Forex.pk, the current value of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is SAR 4,011, while an ounce of gold is valued at 12,475 Saudi Riyals.