Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate; June 30, 2025

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) remained stable against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market, reaching a buying rate of Rs75.64 on June 30, 2025.

The selling rate also remained stable at Rs76.21.

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), Saudi Arabia’s official currency, is subdivided into 100 halala and managed by the Saudi Central Bank. Pegged to the US dollar, the Riyal maintains consistent value, making it a trusted currency for international trade and remittances.

Its stability is vital for the millions of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia, whose earnings significantly support Pakistan’s economy.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), denoted by ₨, is Pakistan’s official currency, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate system. Introduced in 1948, the Rupee’s value fluctuates based on domestic economic factors like inflation, trade balances, and foreign exchange inflows.

Its performance against major currencies like the Riyal is shaped by market dynamics and remittance trends.

Importance

The Saudi Riyal is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy due to the deep economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom hosts a significant Pakistani expatriate workforce employed in industries such as construction, healthcare, and services. In May 2025, remittances from Saudi Arabia amounted to $913.3 million, making it the largest source of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan.

From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase from the previous fiscal year, underscoring the Riyal’s pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

For Pakistani households, the SAR-PKR exchange rate directly impacts purchasing power. Today’s rate of Rs75.64 means that converting 1,000 Saudi Riyals yields Rs75,640, a slight improvement over yesterday’s Rs75,630. This increase enhances the value of remittances, supporting families with expenses like education, healthcare, and daily necessities.