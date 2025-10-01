Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- October 1, 2025

KARACHI, October 1, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) has dipped slightly to Rs75.01 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in Wednesday’s open market, down from Rs75.02 on September 30 and well below the July 28 peak of Rs76.03, currency traders reported.

The selling rate adjusted to Rs75.58. This minor decline, shaped by market adjustments and steady remittance inflows, underscores the Saudi Riyal’s critical role in Pakistan’s economic landscape.

For millions of Pakistani families, the Saudi Riyal is more than a currency—it’s a lifeline. Countless workers in Saudi Arabia fuel industries like construction, healthcare, and hospitality, sending their earnings home to support loved ones. The State Bank of Pakistan notes that Saudi Arabia contributed $913.3 million to Pakistan’s remittance inflows in May 2025, the largest share. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase from the previous year. Today’s rate of Rs75.01 converts 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs75,010, down from Rs75,020 yesterday, slightly impacting funds for essentials like education, medical care, and daily expenses.

Economic Effects of the Riyal’s Decline

The Saudi Riyal’s slip to Rs75.01 has immediate and broader implications. For households, this small drop trims remittance purchasing power as living costs rise. Businesses importing goods like oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, and this decline eases import costs, supporting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s performance continues to bolster Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, helping manage inflation and debt obligations. A weaker Rupee enhances export competitiveness, aligning with Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Breaking Down the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and tied to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value shifts with inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

What’s Next for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s decline to Rs75.01 reflects ongoing market corrections, underpinned by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should stay vigilant, as even minor shifts can affect remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value remains a steady anchor, supporting families and sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan