Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- September 24, 2025

KARACHI, September 24, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) dipped to Rs75.02 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a slight decline from Rs75.05 on September 23 and well below the July 28 high of Rs76.03, currency traders reported.

The selling rate adjusted to Rs75.59. This modest decrease, influenced by market recalibrations and consistent remittance inflows, underscores the Saudi Riyal’s essential role in Pakistan’s financial system.

Why the Saudi Riyal Anchors Pakistan’s Economy

The Saudi Riyal is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic stability, bolstered by deep ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers contribute to sectors like construction, medical services, and hospitality. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest portion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances surged to $34.9 billion, a 28.8% rise year-over-year. Today’s rate of Rs75.02 converts 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs75,020, down from Rs75,050 yesterday, slightly affecting household budgets for necessities like education, healthcare, and daily expenses.

Economic Effects of the Riyal’s Decline

The Saudi Riyal’s drop to Rs75.02 carries both immediate and broader implications. For families, the reduced rate slightly weakens remittance purchasing power amid rising costs. Businesses importing goods like oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged reliability, and this decline lowers import costs, supporting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic scale, the Riyal’s performance continues to strengthen Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which exceeded $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation management and debt obligations. A weaker Rupee boosts export competitiveness, aligning with Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Understanding the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, overseen by the Saudi Central Bank and anchored to the US dollar for stability. This reliability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, particularly for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate system. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market forces.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s decline to Rs75.02 indicates ongoing market adjustments, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should remain attentive, as even minor shifts can impact remittances, import costs, and fiscal strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value remains a financial lifeline, sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan