Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate- September 30, 2025

RIYADH/KARACHI, September 30, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) eased to Rs75.02 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a slight decline from Rs75.03 on September 29 and well below the July 28 high of Rs76.03, currency traders reported.

The selling rate adjusted to Rs75.59. This subtle dip, shaped by market adjustments and steady remittance inflows, highlights the Saudi Riyal’s vital role in Pakistan’s economic fabric.

For millions of Pakistani families, the Saudi Riyal is a financial lifeline. Countless workers in Saudi Arabia, contributing to sectors like construction, healthcare, and hospitality, send their earnings home, bolstering household budgets. The State Bank of Pakistan reports that Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows in May 2025, the largest share. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances hit $34.9 billion, a 28.8% jump from the previous year. Today’s rate of Rs75.02 converts 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs75,020, down from Rs75,030 yesterday, slightly trimming funds for essentials like school fees, medical care, and daily expenses.

The Saudi Riyal’s drop to Rs75.02 carries both immediate and broader impacts. For households, this slight reduction squeezes remittance purchasing power as living costs climb. Businesses importing goods like oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, and this dip lowers import costs, easing pressure on Pakistan’s trade balance. On a larger scale, the Riyal’s performance continues to support Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which topped $11 billion in October 2024, helping manage inflation and debt obligations. A weaker Rupee boosts export competitiveness, aligning with Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Breaking Down the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), split into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and tied to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted choice for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), marked by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value shifts with inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

What’s Next for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s decline to Rs75.02 signals ongoing market corrections, underpinned by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should keep a close watch, as even small shifts can affect remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s dependable value remains a steady anchor, supporting families and sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan