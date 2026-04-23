Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today - April 23, 2026

KARACHI, April 23, 2026 — The Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is trading around Rs. 74.34 per SAR today, reflecting a relatively stable corridor in the interbank and open market. The Saudi Riyal remains one of the most actively traded currencies in Pakistan, driven by deep bilateral ties, remittance flows, and pilgrimage-related demand.

Latest SAR to PKR Rate Today (April 23, 2026)

Market Type Buying (PKR) Selling (PKR) Interbank 74.32 74.45 Open Market 74.40 75.35

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has maintained the Saudi Riyal within a narrow band over the past two weeks, with the selling rate hovering between 74.43 and 74.50 PKR. On the open market, a modest premium of roughly PKR 0.90 reflects retail demand pressure, particularly from Hajj and Umrah travelers as the pilgrimage season approaches.

Recent data shows the pair traded at 74.25 on April 20, 2026, with intraday volatility contained within a 73.08–75.46 range for the month of April. Foreign exchange trackers note that the Saudi Riyal has softened marginally against the Pakistani Rupee since early April, down roughly 0.1% month-to-date, as the PKR finds temporary stability on the back of improved foreign reserves and IMF program compliance.

What Is the Saudi Riyal (SAR)?

The Saudi Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, introduced in 1925. It is subdivided into 100 halalas and is issued by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA). The Riyal has been pegged to the U.S. Dollar at 3.75 SAR per USD since 1986, a policy that anchors its stability and makes it one of the most predictable currencies in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is the second-largest economy in the Arab world and the world’s leading oil exporter. The Riyal’s fixed peg to the dollar means its value against the Pakistani Rupee is effectively a derivative of the USD/PKR exchange rate, plus any minor open-market distortions. For Pakistani expatriates—who constitute one of the largest foreign workforces in the Kingdom—the Riyal’s predictability is a key factor in remittance planning.

What Is the Pakistani Rupee (PKR)? The Pakistani Rupee is the official currency of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, issued by the State Bank of Pakistan. One Rupee is divided into 100 paisas. The PKR operates under a managed float regime, meaning its value is determined by supply and demand in the interbank market, with the SBP intervening to curb excessive volatility. Pakistan’s economy is characterized by a persistent trade deficit, high import bills for energy and food, and substantial external debt servicing obligations. These structural pressures have historically weighed on the Rupee. However, since early 2025, the PKR has shown signs of consolidation, supported by a $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) from the International Monetary Fund and improved remittance inflows, which crossed $3.5 billion monthly in March 2026.