Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – April 24, 2026

KARACHI, April 24, 2026: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at Rs74.46 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s interbank market, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the open market, the selling rate stands around Rs75.35, while the buying rate is approximately Rs74.40 The SAR/PKR pair continues to trade within a narrow, low-volatility band that has characterized the currency market since early 2026.

Today’s rate marks a marginal decline of PKR 0.01 (0.013%) from the previous trading session, reflecting stable market sentiment.

Market Type Buying Rate Selling Rate Interbank PKR 74.33 PKR 74.46 Open Market PKR 74.40 PKR 75.35 Link Exchange PKR 74.37 PKR 75.00

The Saudi Riyal remains the cornerstone of remittance inflows to Pakistan. Saudi Arabia continues to be the top remittance-origin country , with overseas Pakistani workers in construction, healthcare, hospitality, and domestic sectors sending billions of Riyals home annually.

At today’s interbank rate of Rs74.46 , every 1,000 Riyals remitted equals Rs74,460 for recipient families. While this provides essential support for education, healthcare, utilities, and daily expenses, the prolonged stability—without significant appreciation—means remittance-dependent households continue to navigate inflationary pressures in the domestic economy.

Economic Implications of Today’s Rate

A Riyal trading in the Rs74.30–74.50 interbank range generates mixed economic signals:

For Remittance Receivers: The relatively flat trajectory means purchasing power remains steady but does not expand, requiring careful household budgeting amid persistent inflation. For Importers: Pakistani businesses importing Saudi crude oil, refined petroleum, and petrochemicals benefit from predictable rupee costs, aiding supply chain planning. For Foreign Exchange Reserves: Steady Riyal inflows continue to support Pakistan’s external buffers, which stood above $11 billion in late 2024, assisting the State Bank in managing balance-of-payment pressures. For Exporters: A stable but modestly valued Rupee helps keep Pakistani exports—such as rice, textiles, leather goods, and surgical instruments—competitive in global markets.

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