Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – April 27, 2026

KARACHI, April 27, 2026: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at Rs74.44 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s interbank market, according to the latest forex data. In the open market, the selling rate stands around Rs75.30, while the buying rate is approximately Rs74.35.

The SAR/PKR pair continues to trade within a narrow, low-volatility band that has characterized the currency market throughout April 2026. Today’s rate reflects stable market sentiment with minimal fluctuation from recent sessions.

Current Exchange Rates – April 27, 2026

Interbank Market: Buying at PKR 74.35 | Selling at PKR 74.44

Open Market: Buying at PKR 74.35 | Selling at PKR 75.30

Digital/Online Platforms: Buying at PKR 74.34 | Selling at PKR 74.35

Remittance Corridor: A Vital Lifeline

The Saudi Riyal remains the cornerstone of remittance inflows to Pakistan. Saudi Arabia continues to be the top remittance-origin country , with overseas Pakistani workers in construction, healthcare, hospitality, and domestic sectors sending billions of Riyals home annually.

At today’s interbank rate of Rs74.44 , here is what your remittance means:

100 SAR = Rs 7,444

500 SAR = Rs 37,220

1,000 SAR = Rs 74,440

5,000 SAR = Rs 372,200

While this provides essential support for education, healthcare, utilities, and daily expenses, the prolonged stability—without significant appreciation—means remittance-dependent households continue to navigate inflationary pressures in the domestic economy.

Economic Implications of Today’s Rate

A Riyal trading in the Rs74.35–74.44 interbank range generates mixed economic signals:

For Remittance Receivers: The relatively flat trajectory means purchasing power remains steady but does not expand, requiring careful household budgeting amid persistent inflation.

For Importers: Pakistani businesses importing Saudi crude oil, refined petroleum, and petrochemicals benefit from predictable rupee costs, aiding supply chain planning.

For Foreign Exchange Reserves: Steady Riyal inflows continue to support Pakistan’s external buffers, assisting the State Bank in managing balance-of-payment pressures.

For Exporters: A stable but modestly valued Rupee helps keep Pakistani exports—such as rice, textiles, leather goods, and surgical instruments—competitive in global markets.

Market Context: April 2026 Trends

According to exchange rate analytics, the SAR/PKR pair has recorded:

April 2026 Low: PKR 74.156

April 2026 High: PKR 74.73

30-Day Average: Approximately PKR 74.35

The currency pair has remained remarkably range-bound, reflecting balanced demand-supply dynamics and the Saudi Riyal’s structural peg to the US Dollar (≈3.75 SAR = 1 USD), which insulates it from short-term volatility.

Quick Reference: Currency Profiles

Saudi Riyal (SAR): Official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; subdivided into 100 halala; rigidly pegged to the US Dollar; managed by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for macroeconomic stability.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): Symbol ₨; operates under a managed float regime supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan; influenced by trade balances, remittance flows, inflation differentials, and external financing conditions.

Practical Conversion Guide (Based on Interbank Rate: 1 SAR = PKR 74.44)

1 SAR = Rs 74.44

10 SAR = Rs 744.40

50 SAR = Rs 3,722

100 SAR = Rs 7,444

250 SAR = Rs 18,610

500 SAR = Rs 37,220

1,000 SAR = Rs 74,440