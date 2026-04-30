Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – April 30, 2026

KARACHI, April 30, 2026, 08:50 PM PKT — The Saudi Riyal (SAR) traded at Rs74.36 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, according to leading currency dealers in Karachi. The selling rate settled around Rs74.93.

The pair remains locked in the same exceptionally narrow, low-volatility channel it has followed since early January 2026 — now spanning more than twelve weeks of remarkably compressed price movement. Today’s level stays significantly below the 2025 mid-year high of Rs76.03 (July peak) and near the softer territory last consistently observed in late October 2025.

Monthly Performance (April 2026)

April witnessed continued sideways movement in the SAR-PKR pair with limited daily fluctuations. The Riyal largely oscillated between Rs74.30 and Rs74.50, showing no major breakout. This stability followed a gradual softening trend seen in March, with the currency ending the month near the lower end of its recent range. The lack of sharp volatility provided some predictability for remittance-dependent families, though the overall lower levels compared to 2025 highs continued to exert pressure on purchasing power.

Remittance lifeline faces growing strain

The Saudi Riyal continues to serve as the single most important monthly income source for millions of Pakistani households. Workers in Saudi Arabia’s construction, healthcare, hospitality and domestic sectors keep the remittance corridor active and reliable. Saudi Arabia retains its position as the top remittance-origin country, contributing $913.3 million in May 2025 alone — the largest single-country inflow. Cumulative remittances from July 2024 to May 2025 reached $34.9 billion, reflecting a strong 28.8% year-on-year increase.

At today’s rate of Rs74.36, every 1,000 Riyals sent home equals Rs74,360 — reflecting the ongoing softness that has characterized recent months. While still providing essential support for school fees, medical treatment, groceries, utility bills and household needs, families continue to feel the impact of lower conversion rates amid persistent inflation.

Economic implications of today’s rate

A Riyal trading around Rs74.35–74.45 generates opposing forces:

Remittance-receiving households face a slow but steady erosion in real purchasing power.

face a slow but steady erosion in real purchasing power. Importers of Saudi crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals continue to enjoy lower costs in rupee terms.

of Saudi crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals continue to enjoy lower costs in rupee terms. Pakistan’s trade balance gains modest indirect relief from cheaper imports.

gains modest indirect relief from cheaper imports. Foreign exchange reserves (above $11 billion as of late 2024) are still being steadily supported by these inflows, helping the State Bank manage inflation and external debt obligations.

The softer Rupee also helps keep Pakistani exports competitive in global markets.

Quick reference: the two currencies

Saudi Riyal (SAR) — subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability.

— subdivided into 100 halala, rigidly pegged to the US dollar (≈ 3.75 SAR = 1 USD), managed by SAMA for maximum stability. Pakistani Rupee (PKR) — symbol ₨, operates under a managed float supervised by the State Bank of Pakistan, influenced by inflation, trade balance and — most importantly — remittance volumes.

The SAR–PKR pair has now spent more than twelve weeks in this unusually tight range. With overseas Pakistani worker outflows remaining robust and seasonal factors continuing to support demand, the remittance corridor is expected to stay one of Pakistan’s most dependable economic links. Any decisive move would likely require a meaningful shift in global dollar strength, oil prices or domestic reserve dynamics.

For the time being, the Riyal at Rs74.36 continues to serve as a quiet but critical pillar for millions of households — though each paisa of erosion is felt more acutely with time.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan, open-market dealer quotes