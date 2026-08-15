KARACHI: The Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee (SAR to PKR) rate stayed relatively stable in the mid-to-low 74 range during this week.

Interbank rate stood at approximately 74.15 PKR per SAR on 10 August, 74.16 PKR on 11 August, 74.10 PKR on 12 August, 74.22 PKR on 13 August, 73.89 PKR on 14 August, and between 73.89 and 73.96 PKR on 15 August.

Open market rates for SAR against PKR on these dates ranged from anywhere of ( Buying rates around PKR 74.10 – 74.65 and selling at around 74.70-75.20+ ).

Actual banking/exchange company rates would include their margins in addition to above.

Actual rates from banks or exchange companies include spreads and may differ slightly from mid-market figures.

The weekly range remained contained after an earlier low near 73.49 earlier in the month.

Impact of the Iran War

The ongoing Iran war and repeated threats to the Strait of Hormuz, drove oil prices higher and disrupted regional shipping.

As an oil importer, Pakistan saw its import bill rise, placing pressure on the Pakistani Rupee and adding to volatility in emerging-market currencies.

Despite these pressures, PKR has so far demonstrated resilience against the dollar and therefore against the Saudi Riyal, supported by substantial financial inflows and deposits from Saudi Arabia that helped stabilize foreign reserves and cushion external strains from higher energy costs and global risk aversion.

Why Pakistanis Buy Saudi Riyal

Pakistanis primarily buy Saudi Riyals for Hajj and Umrah travel as pilgrims require the currency to cover travel, accommodation, food, transport, and other expenses. Some Pakistanis also purchase SAR for investment as it is a lot more stable than PKR.

Instruments such as Naya Pakistan Certificates offered in SAR denominations have boosted demand from overseas Pakistanis in the Gulf, while remittances from Saudi Arabia, one of Pakistan’s largest sources, generate continuous natural demand and supply for the currency.

The combination of religious travel requirements and investment or remittance flows keeps the Saudi Riyal one of the more actively traded Gulf currencies in Pakistan’s open market.