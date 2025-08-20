Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 20, 2025

KARACHI, August 20, 2025: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) fell to Rs75.14 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, down from Rs75.68 on August 12 and significantly lower than Rs76.03 on July 28, according to currency dealers.

The selling rate adjusted to Rs75.71. This decline, influenced by market corrections and sustained remittance inflows, highlights the Saudi Riyal’s pivotal role in Pakistan’s economy.

Why the Saudi Riyal Matters to Pakistan’s Economy

The Saudi Riyal is a cornerstone of Pakistan’s financial stability, driven by deep economic ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers contribute to industries like construction, healthcare, and services. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia accounted for $913.3 million of Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, per the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase from the previous fiscal year. At today’s rate of Rs75.14, converting 1,000 Saudi Riyals yields Rs75,140, down from Rs75,680 on August 12, impacting household budgets for essentials like education, healthcare, and daily expenses.

Economic Impact of the Riyal’s Decline

The Saudi Riyal’s drop to Rs75.14 has significant implications for Pakistan’s economy. For households, the lower rate slightly reduces remittance purchasing power, affecting spending on necessities amid rising living costs. Businesses importing goods like oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, and this decline eases import costs, providing relief to Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s performance supports Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding inflation control and debt management. A weaker Rupee enhances export competitiveness, aligning with Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Understanding the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal, divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This stability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee, symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate system. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market dynamics.

Outlook for the Riyal-PKR Exchange Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s decline to Rs75.14 reflects ongoing market adjustments, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should monitor these trends closely, as even small shifts can impact remittances, import costs, and economic strategies. For millions of Pakistanis, the Riyal’s reliable value remains a financial lifeline, reinforcing its role in sustaining Pakistan’s economic stability.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan