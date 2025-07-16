Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 16, 2025

KARACHI, July 16, 2025, 6:40 PM PKT – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held firm at Rs75.90 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market today, unchanged from July 15 but up from Rs75.82 on July 14 and last week’s closing rate of Rs75.69, according to currency dealers. The selling rate remained at Rs76.47. This stability, driven by consistent remittance inflows and seasonal market demand, reinforces the Saudi Riyal’s critical role in Pakistan’s economic framework.

Why the Saudi Riyal Matters to Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal is a vital economic driver for Pakistan due to strong ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers are employed in sectors like construction, healthcare, and services. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia contributed $913.3 million to Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase from the previous fiscal year. Today’s rate of Rs75.90 translates 1,000 Saudi Riyals to Rs75,900, supporting families with essential expenses such as education, healthcare, and daily needs.

Economic Impact of the Riyal’s Stability

The Saudi Riyal’s steady rate at Rs75.90 carries significant implications. For households, the stable Riyal enhances the value of remittances, boosting purchasing power amid rising living costs. Businesses importing goods like oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-pegged stability, ensuring predictable costs, though a stronger Riyal may slightly raise import expenses, affecting Pakistan’s trade balance. On a macroeconomic level, the Riyal’s consistency supports Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which surpassed $11 billion in October 2024, aiding in inflation control and external debt management. A weaker Rupee can improve export competitiveness, but the current stability strengthens Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Understanding the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal (SAR), divided into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s official currency, managed by the Saudi Central Bank and pegged to the US dollar for reliability. This makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, particularly for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), symbolized by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan under a managed floating exchange rate. Its value is shaped by inflation, trade dynamics, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate reflecting market supply and demand.

Saudi Riyal Rate -Latest Updates