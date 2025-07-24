Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 24, 2025

KARACHI, July 24, 2025, 3:40 PM PST – The Saudi Riyal (SAR) reached Rs76.00 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, from Rs75.95 on July 23, currency traders reported. The selling rate adjusted to Rs76.55.

SAR to PKR- Daily Updates

This rate, influenced by market adjustments and steady remittance flows, reaffirms the Saudi Riyal’s vital role in Pakistan’s financial landscape.

Economic Consequences of the Riyal’s Dip

The Saudi Riyal rate of Rs75.95 has both immediate and broader impacts. For Pakistani households, the still-robust Riyal sustains the value of remittances, supporting spending power despite rising costs. Converting 1,000 Saudi Riyals at today’s rate yields Rs76,000, from yesterday’s Rs75,950, yet sufficient to cover essentials like education, healthcare, and daily expenses. Companies importing goods like oil and petrochemicals from Saudi Arabia benefit from the Riyal’s dollar-linked stability, and this slight dip may marginally ease import costs, offering minor relief to Pakistan’s trade deficit. On a broader scale, the Riyal’s performance bolsters Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, which exceeded $11 billion in October 2024, helping control inflation and manage external debt. A softer Rupee can boost export potential, and the current level supports Pakistan’s economic balance.

Importance of the Saudi Riyal for Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal is a key pillar of Pakistan’s economy, driven by strong connections with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers are employed in sectors like construction, medical services, and hospitality. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia contributed $913.3 million to Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest portion, per the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% rise from the previous fiscal year. The Riyal’s reliable value continues to fuel economic activity and support families across Pakistan.

Overview of the Saudi Riyal and Pakistani Rupee

The Saudi Riyal, split into 100 halala, is Saudi Arabia’s currency, overseen by the Saudi Central Bank and tied to the US dollar for consistency. This reliability makes it a trusted medium for remittances and trade, especially for Pakistanis in the Kingdom. The Pakistani Rupee, marked by ₨, has been Pakistan’s currency since 1948, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan under a flexible exchange rate system. Its value reflects inflation, trade flows, and remittance inflows, with the Riyal-PKR rate driven by market forces.

Future Prospects for the Riyal-PKR Rate

The Saudi Riyal’s adjustment to Rs75.95 reflects ongoing market dynamics, supported by remittances and trade with Saudi Arabia. Traders and policymakers should stay alert, as even small changes can affect remittances, import expenses, and fiscal strategies. For countless Pakistanis, the Riyal’s steady value remains a cornerstone of financial security and economic resilience.

Sources: State Bank of Pakistan, Forex Association of Pakistan