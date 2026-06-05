KARACHI, June 5, 2026: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at Rs74.65 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Friday, according to leading forex platforms.

In the interbank market, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) M2M rate stands at Rs74.28.

The SAR to PKR pair affects a lot of Pakistanis including those who are preparing for Umrah and those waiting for remittances from their loved ones in KSA.

Current exchange rates show the open market retail buying rate at PKR 73.95 and selling at PKR 74.65, while the interbank market closed at PKR 74.28.

Digital and mid-market platforms are quoting approximately PKR 74.10 to 74.15. Compared to recent trends, today’s rate of PKR 74.65 remains unchanged from the previous day, up by PKR 0.25 from one week ago, and up by PKR 0.15 from one month ago.

The thirty-day average sits around PKR 74.45, placing today’s rate comfortably within the established trading range and confirming the pair’s low-volatility profile anchored by the Riyal’s structural peg to the US Dollar.

The gap between the official SBP rate of Rs74.28 and retail counter prices of Rs74.65 selling can be explained by some ground realities.

During peak Umrah and Hajj periods, families actively purchase physical Saudi Riyal notes, creating shortages that push retail prices slightly higher.

Licensed money changers incorporate modest handling costs for secure cash logistics, currency authentication, and branch-level liquidity management. These operational realities account for the typical spread observed between institutional and retail forex markets.

Market sentiment for early June 2026 shows SAR to PKR pair recording a monthly low of PKR 73.95 and a high of PKR 74.70, with a seven-day average of approximately PKR 74.50.

Disclaimer: Exchange rates are subject to market fluctuations and may vary by location, service provider, and transaction size.