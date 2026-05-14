KARACHI, May 14, 2026: The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at Rs74.25 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, according to leading forex platforms and currency exchange networks across Pakistan. In the interbank segment, the rate stands marginally lower at approximately Rs74.18 , reflecting the typical institutional-retail spread observed in Pakistan’s foreign exchange markets.

The SAR/PKR pair continues to trade within a narrow, stable band that has characterized the currency market throughout May 2026. Today’s open market rate reflects steady demand for Riyals driven by remittance inflows, Umrah-related travel, and cross-border commercial transactions.

Current Exchange Rates – May 14, 2026

Open Market (Retail): Buying at PKR 74.18 | Selling at PKR 74.25

Interbank Market: Buying at PKR 74.15 | Selling at PKR 74.18

Digital/Online Platforms: Mid-rate approximately PKR 74.16–74.22

Rate Comparison: Today vs. Recent Trends

Today (May 14, 2026): PKR 74.25

Previous Day (May 13, 2026): PKR 74.27 → Down by PKR 0.02 (-0.03%)

One Week Ago (May 7, 2026): PKR 75.00 → Down by PKR 0.75 (-1.00%)

One Month Ago (April 14, 2026): PKR 74.44 → Down by PKR 0.19 (-0.26%)

April 2026 Average: PKR 74.35 → Today’s rate is PKR 0.10 below the monthly average

What This Comparison Means

The slight decline from yesterday (PKR 74.27 to 74.25) indicates marginal rupee strength or reduced Riyal demand in the short term.

The more notable drop from one week ago (PKR 75.00 to 74.25) suggests a temporary easing of pressure on the Pakistani Rupee, possibly due to improved forex liquidity or seasonal remittance patterns.

Compared to the April average, today’s rate remains within the established trading range, confirming the pair’s low-volatility profile.

Remittance Corridor: A Vital Lifeline

The Saudi Riyal remains the cornerstone of remittance inflows to Pakistan. Saudi Arabia continues to be the top remittance-origin country , with overseas Pakistani workers in construction, healthcare, hospitality, and domestic sectors sending billions of Riyals home annually.

At today’s open market rate of Rs74.25 , here is what your remittance means:

100 SAR = Rs 7,425

500 SAR = Rs 37,125

1,000 SAR = Rs 74,250

5,000 SAR = Rs 371,250

While this provides essential support for education, healthcare, utilities, and daily expenses, the prolonged stability—without significant appreciation—means remittance-dependent households continue to navigate inflationary pressures in the domestic economy.

Economic Implications of Today’s Rate

A Riyal trading around Rs74.18–74.25 in the open market generates mixed economic signals:

For Remittance Receivers: The relatively flat trajectory means purchasing power remains steady but does not expand, requiring careful household budgeting amid persistent inflation.

For Importers: Pakistani businesses importing Saudi crude oil, refined petroleum, and petrochemicals benefit from predictable rupee costs, aiding supply chain planning.

For Foreign Exchange Reserves: Steady Riyal inflows continue to support Pakistan’s external buffers, assisting the State Bank in managing balance-of-payment pressures.

For Exporters: A stable but modestly valued Rupee helps keep Pakistani exports—such as rice, textiles, leather goods, and surgical instruments—competitive in global markets.

Market Context: Mid-May 2026 Trends

According to exchange rate analytics, the SAR/PKR pair has recorded:

May 2026 Low: PKR 74.10

May 2026 High: PKR 75.40

7-Day Average: Approximately PKR 74.45

30-Day Average: Approximately PKR 74.35

The currency pair has remained remarkably range-bound, reflecting balanced demand-supply dynamics and the Saudi Riyal’s structural peg to the US Dollar (≈3.75 SAR = 1 USD), which insulates it from short-term volatility.

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