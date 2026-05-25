Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – May 25, 2026

The Saudi Riyal (SAR) is being traded at a buying rate of 74.21 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) in the open market today, providing financial relief for families awaiting remittances and returning Hajj pilgrims.

According to data from the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), the official selling rate for the SAR stands at 76.32 PKR, while the buying rate is recorded at 75.93 PKR .

As millions of Muslims in Pakistan celebrate the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the exchange rate of the SAR to PKR remains a critical financial indicator. This rate determines the real value of remittances sent home by expatriates, as well as the spending power of the over 100,000 Pakistani pilgrims currently returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) after performing Hajj 2026 .

Currency Snapshot: SAR vs. PKR

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan fluctuate based on demand and supply. Here is a quick look at today’s figures:

Provider / Market Buying (PKR) Selling (PKR) Open Market (Reported Rate) 74.21 (Varies) National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) 75.93 76.32

Note: Open market rates often differ from banking rates. Today’s reported open market rate is 74.21 PKR.

Understanding the Currencies

The Saudi Riyal (SAR): The official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas. It is pegged to the US Dollar, which keeps its value highly stable against major global fluctuations. This stability makes it a cornerstone of financial planning for the millions of Pakistani expatriates working in the Gulf region .

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR): Denoted as Rs or ₨, the PKR is the official currency of Pakistan. Regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan, its value against the US Dollar and the Riyal is heavily influenced by domestic economic factors, foreign exchange reserves, and the inflow of worker remittances .

Why the SAR to PKR Rate Matters Today (Post-Hajj 2026)

The timing of this current rate is significant for two major economic reasons directly tied to Hajj 2026:

1. Return of Pilgrims

Pakistan’s Hajj operation has successfully entered its final phase. Over 103,000 government scheme pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom, with nearly 95% residing in Makkah to perform their sacred duties . As these pilgrims return home this week, many will bring leftover Riyals to exchange for Rupees to cover household expenses or “Eidi” for Eid. A rate of 74.21 PKR ensures they receive good value for their remaining foreign currency.

2. Remittance Lifeline

Saudi Arabia remains Pakistan’s largest source of remittances. In May 2025 alone, expatriates sent over $913 million back home . The SAR to PKR rate directly impacts the purchasing power of these funds. A stable rate around the 74 PKR mark means that a family receiving 3,000 SAR can convert it into approximately 222,630 PKR, providing crucial financial support for daily expenses, children’s school fees, and utility bills amidst local inflation.

Market Trends

Data from the past month shows that the Saudi Riyal has remained relatively stable against the Rupee. Over the last 30 days, the exchange rate has fluctuated within a narrow band, with a high of around 74.43 PKR and a low of 74.22 PKR . Today’s open market rate of 74.21 falls at the lower end of this recent spectrum, signaling that the PKR has maintained its ground against the Greenback-pegged Riyal as the holy month of Dhul Hijjah concludes.